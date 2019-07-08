Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 9 10.87 N/A -5.34 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 85.36 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dermira Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dermira Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.1 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Dermira Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc. has a 109.54% upside potential and an average target price of $18.88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -16.92% weaker performance.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.