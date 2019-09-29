Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s results

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.39 115.55M -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dermira Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dermira Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 520,559,610.71% -391.8% -53.3% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 1,063,017,479.30% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.92 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dermira Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Dermira Inc.’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 155.26%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 19.70% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dermira Inc. looks more robust than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.11% and 58.7%. 0.6% are Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has stronger performance than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.