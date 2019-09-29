Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 36 -0.31 11.76M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dermira Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dermira Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 519,927,095.99% -391.8% -53.3% Principia Biopharma Inc. 32,739,420.94% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dermira Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dermira Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Dermira Inc. has a 155.26% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $50, with potential upside of 74.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dermira Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.11% and 97.3%. Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Dermira Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.