Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 9 10.64 N/A -5.34 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 14.83 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dermira Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dermira Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Dermira Inc.’s current beta is 1.34 and it happens to be 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dermira Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Dermira Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.88, and a 114.06% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $105.4, which is potential 25.07% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dermira Inc. seems more appealing than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 0%. Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has stronger performance than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.