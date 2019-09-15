Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.76 N/A -5.34 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dermira Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential is 119.53% at a $19.67 consensus price target. On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 298.09% and its consensus price target is $25. The information presented earlier suggests that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Dermira Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Dermira Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.