Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s results

This is a contrast between Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.23 N/A -5.34 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 32.88 N/A -0.99 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.01 beta and it is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$22 is Dermira Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 166.67%. On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 424.19% and its average price target is $13. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Dermira Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.