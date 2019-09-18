Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

This is a contrast between Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.08 N/A -5.34 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.20 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dermira Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dermira Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 168.32% for Dermira Inc. with consensus target price of $21.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Dermira Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.