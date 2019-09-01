Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 5.86 N/A -5.34 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.94 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dermira Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dermira Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Risk & Volatility

Dermira Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dermira Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential is 133.58% at a $18.71 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 47.06%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Dermira Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.11% and 5.1%. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Dermira Inc. was more bullish than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.