Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 9 10.87 N/A -5.34 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 77 105.64 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dermira Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Dermira Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

7.1 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. Its rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Dermira Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Dermira Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Dermira Inc.’s average target price is $18.88, while its potential upside is 109.54%. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $118.5 average target price and a 23.71% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Dermira Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 96%. 0.3% are Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year Dermira Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.