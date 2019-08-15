Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.19 N/A -5.34 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 29.18 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dermira Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.4. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Dermira Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dermira Inc. has an average price target of $18.88, and a 130.24% upside potential. Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 264.74% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Dermira Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 69.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aptinyx Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.