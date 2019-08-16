Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.23 N/A -5.34 0.00 Allakos Inc. 42 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dermira Inc. and Allakos Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 128.57% for Dermira Inc. with average target price of $18.88.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.