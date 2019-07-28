Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 10.27 N/A -5.34 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 153.86 N/A -3.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Dermira Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.73 beta and it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dermira Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dermira Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 121.86% for Dermira Inc. with average price target of $18.88. Competitively the average price target of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, which is potential 130.14% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Dermira Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 75.7%. Insiders held 0.3% of Dermira Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year Dermira Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.