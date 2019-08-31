Reviewing Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 5.86 N/A -5.34 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dermira Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dermira Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Dermira Inc. is $18.71, with potential upside of 133.58%. Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 722.03%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dermira Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 28.3% respectively. Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.