Reviewing DERMAdoctor LLC. (DDOC)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting DERMAdoctor LLC. (NASDAQ:DDOC) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Personal Products companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
DERMAdoctor LLC. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.14% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of DERMAdoctor LLC. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.00% of all Personal Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has DERMAdoctor LLC. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DERMAdoctor LLC.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|9.56%
|24.82%
|10.02%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting DERMAdoctor LLC. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DERMAdoctor LLC.
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.71B
|17.93B
|21.52
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for DERMAdoctor LLC. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DERMAdoctor LLC.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|2.38
|2.17
|2.38
The potential upside of the rivals is 40.94%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DERMAdoctor LLC. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DERMAdoctor LLC.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|6.24%
|12.60%
|26.53%
|36.79%
|32.79%
Dividends
DERMAdoctor LLC. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
DERMAdoctor LLC.’s competitors beat DERMAdoctor LLC. on 4 of the 4 factors.
