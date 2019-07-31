Reviewing DERMAdoctor LLC. (DDOC)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting DERMAdoctor LLC. (NASDAQ:DDOC) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DERMAdoctor LLC. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.14% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of DERMAdoctor LLC. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.00% of all Personal Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has DERMAdoctor LLC. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DERMAdoctor LLC. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.56% 24.82% 10.02%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting DERMAdoctor LLC. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DERMAdoctor LLC. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 1.71B 17.93B 21.52

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for DERMAdoctor LLC. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DERMAdoctor LLC. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.38 2.17 2.38

The potential upside of the rivals is 40.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DERMAdoctor LLC. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DERMAdoctor LLC. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 4.10% 6.24% 12.60% 26.53% 36.79% 32.79%

Dividends

DERMAdoctor LLC. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DERMAdoctor LLC.’s competitors beat DERMAdoctor LLC. on 4 of the 4 factors.