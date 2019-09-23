Reviewing Denny’s Corporation (DENN)’s and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s results

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s Corporation 20 2.23 N/A 0.76 29.57 Yum China Holdings Inc. 44 1.97 N/A 1.55 29.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Denny’s Corporation and Yum China Holdings Inc. Yum China Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Denny’s Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Denny’s Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Yum China Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Denny’s Corporation and Yum China Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s Corporation 0.00% -39.4% 13.9% Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 12.4%

Liquidity

Denny’s Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denny’s Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denny’s Corporation and Yum China Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Denny’s Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 16.03% and an $27 consensus target price. Yum China Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48.6 consensus target price and a 8.82% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Denny’s Corporation seems more appealing than Yum China Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.2% of Denny’s Corporation shares and 82% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares. Denny’s Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Yum China Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denny’s Corporation 4.1% 10.2% 18.21% 28.35% 45.55% 39.36% Yum China Holdings Inc. 2.48% -1.26% -0.02% 26.78% 26.21% 35.7%

For the past year Denny’s Corporation was more bullish than Yum China Holdings Inc.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and company operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.