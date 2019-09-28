Reviewing Denny’s Corporation (DENN)’s and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s results

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s Corporation 23 2.06 54.03M 0.76 29.57 YUM! Brands Inc. 115 1.99 303.60M 4.02 27.97

Table 1 highlights Denny’s Corporation and YUM! Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. YUM! Brands Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Denny’s Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Denny’s Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than YUM! Brands Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s Corporation 234,913,043.48% -39.4% 13.9% YUM! Brands Inc. 263,062,126.33% -18% 31.6%

Risk and Volatility

Denny’s Corporation has a 0.17 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. YUM! Brands Inc.’s 0.53 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Denny’s Corporation and YUM! Brands Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 YUM! Brands Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

The upside potential is 16.23% for Denny’s Corporation with average price target of $26. Competitively the average price target of YUM! Brands Inc. is $110.33, which is potential -2.35% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Denny’s Corporation appears more favorable than YUM! Brands Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.2% of Denny’s Corporation shares and 78.6% of YUM! Brands Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.4% of Denny’s Corporation shares. Comparatively, YUM! Brands Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denny’s Corporation 4.1% 10.2% 18.21% 28.35% 45.55% 39.36% YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41%

For the past year Denny’s Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than YUM! Brands Inc.

Summary

YUM! Brands Inc. beats Denny’s Corporation on 10 of the 15 factors.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and company operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.