Reviewing Denny’s Corporation (DENN)’s and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s results

This is a contrast between Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s Corporation 19 2.12 N/A 0.76 29.57 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 166 1.34 N/A 9.08 19.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Denny’s Corporation and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Denny’s Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Denny’s Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s Corporation 0.00% -39.4% 13.9% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0.00% 35.7% 14%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.17 beta indicates that Denny’s Corporation is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Denny’s Corporation is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Denny’s Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Denny’s Corporation and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $172.5 consensus target price and a 0.15% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Denny’s Corporation and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.2% and 82.5%. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Denny’s Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.96% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denny’s Corporation 4.1% 10.2% 18.21% 28.35% 45.55% 39.36% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 5.66% 6.46% 21.31% 10.52%

For the past year Denny’s Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Denny’s Corporation.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and company operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The companyÂ’s gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items. As of September 14, 2017, it operated 645 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.