Reviewing Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)’s and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s results

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87

Table 1 demonstrates Denison Mines Corp. and Vale S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Denison Mines Corp. has a 1.23 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vale S.A.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denison Mines Corp. are 2.1 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Vale S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Denison Mines Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vale S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Denison Mines Corp. and Vale S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denison Mines Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Vale S.A. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Vale S.A. has a consensus target price of $16.25, with potential upside of 40.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of Denison Mines Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.2% of Vale S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12% of Denison Mines Corp. shares. Competitively, 38.5% are Vale S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54% Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52%

For the past year Denison Mines Corp. had bullish trend while Vale S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vale S.A. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Denison Mines Corp.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.