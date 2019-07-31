Reviewing Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)’s and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Denison Mines Corp. and Uranium Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Denison Mines Corp. and Uranium Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13.7% -9.7% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.35 shows that Denison Mines Corp. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Denison Mines Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Uranium Energy Corp. are 15.9 and 15.7 respectively. Uranium Energy Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Denison Mines Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Denison Mines Corp. and Uranium Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 35.1%. Insiders held 12% of Denison Mines Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denison Mines Corp. 0.27% -9.42% -3.36% -16.24% 6.9% 8.31% Uranium Energy Corp. -2.8% 2.21% 3.73% 4.51% -14.2% 11.2%

For the past year Denison Mines Corp. was less bullish than Uranium Energy Corp.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.