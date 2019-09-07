Reviewing Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)’s and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s results

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Denison Mines Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2% NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Denison Mines Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 33.89% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12% of Denison Mines Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54% NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54%

For the past year Denison Mines Corp. has 5.54% stronger performance while NexGen Energy Ltd. has -18.54% weaker performance.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.