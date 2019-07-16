Reviewing Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)’s and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Ciner Resources LP 22 0.69 N/A 2.49 7.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Denison Mines Corp. and Ciner Resources LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13.7% -9.7% Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.35 shows that Denison Mines Corp. is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ciner Resources LP’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denison Mines Corp. Its rival Ciner Resources LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.5 respectively. Ciner Resources LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Denison Mines Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Denison Mines Corp. and Ciner Resources LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 9.3%. Insiders owned 12% of Denison Mines Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ciner Resources LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denison Mines Corp. 0.27% -9.42% -3.36% -16.24% 6.9% 8.31% Ciner Resources LP -17.28% -21.83% -23.3% -20.24% -22.15% -10.72%

For the past year Denison Mines Corp. had bullish trend while Ciner Resources LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Ciner Resources LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors Denison Mines Corp.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.