Reviewing Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)’s and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s results

Both Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources Inc. 1 0.09 450.64M 0.56 2.01 WPX Energy Inc. 11 0.19 417.61M 0.48 21.84

Table 1 demonstrates Denbury Resources Inc. and WPX Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WPX Energy Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Denbury Resources Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Denbury Resources Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than WPX Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources Inc. 38,945,639,961.97% 25.1% 5.5% WPX Energy Inc. 3,917,542,213.88% 5.3% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Denbury Resources Inc. has a 3.34 beta, while its volatility is 234.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, WPX Energy Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Denbury Resources Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, WPX Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. WPX Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Denbury Resources Inc. and WPX Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Denbury Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.30% and an $1.7 consensus target price. Meanwhile, WPX Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.5, while its potential upside is 48.47%. The results provided earlier shows that WPX Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Denbury Resources Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares and 99.7% of WPX Energy Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92% WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02%

For the past year Denbury Resources Inc. was more bearish than WPX Energy Inc.

Summary

WPX Energy Inc. beats Denbury Resources Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.