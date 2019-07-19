Reviewing Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)’s and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s results

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.35 N/A 0.56 3.38 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.02 N/A 1.63 1.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Denbury Resources Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc. VAALCO Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Denbury Resources Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Denbury Resources Inc. is presently more expensive than VAALCO Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 6% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.61 shows that Denbury Resources Inc. is 261.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Denbury Resources Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. VAALCO Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Denbury Resources Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Denbury Resources Inc. has a 57.41% upside potential and an average target price of $1.7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Denbury Resources Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 44.5%. Denbury Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denbury Resources Inc. -4.04% -15.93% -1.04% -35.59% -49.87% 11.11% VAALCO Energy Inc. -17.14% -30.95% -22.67% -16.35% 16.78% 18.37%

For the past year Denbury Resources Inc. was less bullish than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Summary

VAALCO Energy Inc. beats Denbury Resources Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.