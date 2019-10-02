Reviewing Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)’s and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (:)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources Inc. 1 0.08 450.64M 0.56 2.01 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II N/A 0.00 N/A 0.19 3.20

Demonstrates Denbury Resources Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Denbury Resources Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources Inc. 38,365,400,987.57% 25.1% 5.5% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3%

Volatility and Risk

Denbury Resources Inc. is 234.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.34 beta. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denbury Resources Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

Denbury Resources Inc.’s average price target is $1.7, while its potential upside is 62.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denbury Resources Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 0.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65%

For the past year Denbury Resources Inc. was more bearish than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Summary

Denbury Resources Inc. beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on 8 of the 12 factors.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.