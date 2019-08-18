Reviewing Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)’s and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s results

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.36 N/A 0.56 2.01 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 1.89 N/A 0.19 3.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has lower revenue and earnings than Denbury Resources Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Denbury Resources Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Denbury Resources Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9%

Volatility and Risk

Denbury Resources Inc. has a 3.34 beta, while its volatility is 234.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Denbury Resources Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00

Denbury Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.38% and an $1.7 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.9% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares and 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares. Denbury Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has weaker performance than Denbury Resources Inc.

Summary

Denbury Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.