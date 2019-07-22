Reviewing Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)’s and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.36 N/A 0.56 3.38 Penn Virginia Corporation 44 1.02 N/A 14.67 2.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Denbury Resources Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation. Penn Virginia Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury Resources Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Denbury Resources Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Penn Virginia Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Denbury Resources Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 6% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 1.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denbury Resources Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Penn Virginia Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Penn Virginia Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Denbury Resources Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Denbury Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.7, while its potential upside is 53.15%. Competitively the consensus price target of Penn Virginia Corporation is $70, which is potential 132.95% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Penn Virginia Corporation looks more robust than Denbury Resources Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Denbury Resources Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 99.5%. Insiders held 1% of Denbury Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.2% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denbury Resources Inc. -4.04% -15.93% -1.04% -35.59% -49.87% 11.11% Penn Virginia Corporation -11.24% -8.37% -29.78% -40.97% -37.9% -29.3%

For the past year Denbury Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats Denbury Resources Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.