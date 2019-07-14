Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.39 N/A -0.56 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.92 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Trevena Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.93% and an $28 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 233.33%. The results provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 26%. Insiders held 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Trevena Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.