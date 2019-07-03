Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Since Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.54 N/A -0.56 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 118.34 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Synlogic Inc. which has a 14.9 Current Ratio and a 14.9 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$28 is Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 36.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares. 9.18% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Synlogic Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.