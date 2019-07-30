Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s results

Since Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 15.20 N/A -0.56 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 108.01 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 32.51%. Competitively the average target price of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is $20.31, which is potential 195.63% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kindred Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Denali Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 56.8%. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.18%. Comparatively, 5.4% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.