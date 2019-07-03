Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s results

Since Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 15.44 N/A -0.56 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.17 N/A -3.89 0.00

Demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 28.56% at a $28 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.18%. Comparatively, Intrexon Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% stronger performance while Intrexon Corporation has -27.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Intrexon Corporation.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.