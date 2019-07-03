Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

Both Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 15.44 N/A -0.56 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.71 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Denali Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 2.5 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.56% for Denali Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 19.1%. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.18%. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.