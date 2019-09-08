Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.47 N/A -0.56 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 41.09 N/A -1.86 0.00

Demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

The current Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 65.15%. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $9.33, while its potential upside is 234.41%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 44.7%. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

On 6 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.