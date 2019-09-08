Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.47 N/A -0.56 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 377.93 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential upside is 65.15%. Competitively Geron Corporation has an average target price of $3.67, with potential upside of 162.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than Denali Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 31.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.