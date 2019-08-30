Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 13.21 N/A -0.56 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

The Current Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$29 is Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 55.58%.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 8.1%. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Eyenovia Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.