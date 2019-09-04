Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.46 N/A -0.56 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 69.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.