Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.60 N/A -0.56 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 63.01% and an $29 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 0.69% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.