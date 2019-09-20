Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

This is a contrast between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.69 N/A -0.56 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$31 is Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 71.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.