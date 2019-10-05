Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 49.48M -0.56 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 277,977,528.09% -10.2% -8.4% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,593,719,464.94% -127.1% -102.3%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 80.88% at a $28 average price target. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 323.45%. The results provided earlier shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 14.2%. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Denali Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.