Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

This is a contrast between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.47 N/A -0.56 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 64 107.31 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17 and 17 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $29, and a 65.15% upside potential. On the other hand, AnaptysBio Inc.’s potential upside is 82.48% and its average target price is $75. The data provided earlier shows that AnaptysBio Inc. appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.