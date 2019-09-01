Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s results

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.70 N/A -0.56 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 88.67 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90

The consensus price target of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 61.11%. Competitively the consensus price target of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $126.73, which is potential 57.06% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Denali Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.