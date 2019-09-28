Reviewing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

We are comparing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 49.48M -0.56 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 271,868,131.87% -10.2% -8.4% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,941,176,470.59% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Denali Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 76.77% at a $28 average price target. Competitively Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 320.17%. The results provided earlier shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.