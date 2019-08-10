Reviewing Deluxe Corporation (DLX)’s and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s results

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 43 0.95 N/A 2.82 15.82 TTEC Holdings Inc. 39 1.39 N/A 1.08 43.40

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Deluxe Corporation and TTEC Holdings Inc. TTEC Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Deluxe Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Deluxe Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than TTEC Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5% TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

Deluxe Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deluxe Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, TTEC Holdings Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deluxe Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Deluxe Corporation and TTEC Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 27.4%. Deluxe Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation was less bullish than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Summary

Deluxe Corporation beats TTEC Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.