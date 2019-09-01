Reviewing Deluxe Corporation (DLX)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deluxe Corporation has 90.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Deluxe Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.50% 6.50% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Deluxe Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation N/A 43 15.82 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Deluxe Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Deluxe Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.87 2.12 2.64

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 81.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Deluxe Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deluxe Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation’s rivals have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deluxe Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deluxe Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that Deluxe Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Deluxe Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Deluxe Corporation’s rivals beat Deluxe Corporation.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.