Reviewing Deluxe Corporation (DLX)’s and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)’s results

This is a contrast between Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 43 0.91 N/A 2.82 14.31 Civeo Corporation 2 0.55 N/A -0.57 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows Deluxe Corporation and Civeo Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9%

Risk and Volatility

Deluxe Corporation has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Civeo Corporation has a 4.04 beta and it is 304.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deluxe Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Civeo Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Deluxe Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Civeo Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Civeo Corporation’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 192.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deluxe Corporation and Civeo Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.9% and 68.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Civeo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation -5.08% -12.13% -18.56% -18.1% -42.49% 4.99% Civeo Corporation -13.27% -25.11% -31.73% -25.76% -49.55% 18.88%

Summary

Deluxe Corporation beats Civeo Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.