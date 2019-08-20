Reviewing Delta Technology Holdings Limit (DELT)’s and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s results

Delta Technology Holdings Limit (NASDAQ:DELT) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Technology Holdings Limit 10,220 0.00 N/A -7.11 0.00 Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.33 N/A 1.01 26.95

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Delta Technology Holdings Limit and Koppers Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Delta Technology Holdings Limit and Koppers Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0.00% 0% 0% Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Delta Technology Holdings Limit and Koppers Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0 0 0 0.00 Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Koppers Holdings Inc. is $34, which is potential 21.65% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delta Technology Holdings Limit and Koppers Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.08% and 96.3% respectively. Delta Technology Holdings Limit’s share owned by insiders are 34.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

Summary

Koppers Holdings Inc. beats Delta Technology Holdings Limit on 8 of the 9 factors.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.