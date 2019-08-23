Reviewing Delta Technology Holdings Limit (DELT)’s and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s results

Since Delta Technology Holdings Limit (NASDAQ:DELT) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Technology Holdings Limit N/A 0.00 N/A -7.11 0.00 Albemarle Corporation 76 1.96 N/A 6.23 11.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Delta Technology Holdings Limit and Albemarle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Delta Technology Holdings Limit (NASDAQ:DELT) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0.00% 0% 0% Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Delta Technology Holdings Limit and Albemarle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0 0 0 0.00 Albemarle Corporation 1 4 6 2.55

Meanwhile, Albemarle Corporation’s average price target is $94.36, while its potential upside is 49.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.08% of Delta Technology Holdings Limit shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of Albemarle Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 34.8% of Delta Technology Holdings Limit shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Albemarle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33%

Summary

Albemarle Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Delta Technology Holdings Limit.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.