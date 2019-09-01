Reviewing Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)’s and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s results

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Technologies PLC 19 0.25 N/A 3.13 5.99 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 2 1.27 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Delphi Technologies PLC and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2% Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Delphi Technologies PLC and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Technologies PLC 0 1 1 2.50 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Delphi Technologies PLC is $22.5, with potential upside of 70.07%. On the other hand, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s potential upside is 87.97% and its consensus target price is $5. Based on the results delivered earlier, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Delphi Technologies PLC, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Delphi Technologies PLC and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 100% and 26.11% respectively. Delphi Technologies PLC’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.33% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delphi Technologies PLC -4.34% -3.95% -13.4% 5.16% -58.52% 30.87% Westport Fuel Systems Inc. -0.67% 4.58% 71.68% 98% 18.8% 123.31%

For the past year Delphi Technologies PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Summary

Delphi Technologies PLC beats Westport Fuel Systems Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.