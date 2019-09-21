Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s results

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 210.71 N/A -2.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival uniQure N.V. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. uniQure N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 232.72% for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $2. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s consensus target price is $77, while its potential upside is 65.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than uniQure N.V. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.