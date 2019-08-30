Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

Since DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.86 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.87 shows that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2 beta.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 260.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.