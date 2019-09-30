Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,369,636,963.70% 264.9% -173.6% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 167,489,421.72% -132% -86.6%

Risk and Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta which is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $2, while its potential upside is 261.73%. Competitively Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 47.06%. The results provided earlier shows that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.